Purdue Football: Jack Plummer Headed to Transfer Portal

Junior Quarterback, Jack Plummer is headed to the transfer portal.

Plummer will be one of the more sought after quarterbacks in the portal. He has plenty of starting experience and will be an impact player as a starting quarterback somewhere in college football, my bet, he heads back west, closer to family.

But, does this clarify if AOC is back or not in 2022? Plummer was the likely starter in 2022 if AOC decided to hang it up, but, maybe there has been indication that AOC is coming back, which forced this move.

The Quarterback Room, if so for 2022 would apparently be AOC, Alaimo and Allen, with AOC the only one with any starting experience.

Best of luck to Jack Plummer on his future.