B1G Basketball: B1G vs ACC Challenge Update

After one day of the challenge, the B1G took a 2-0 lead on the ACC.

While Iowa did everything in their power to blow a double digit first half lead, they held on, winning 75 to 74. The Hawkeyes were lead by Rising Star Keegan Murray and Social Security Collector, Jordan Bohannon, who will have an early bird special for dinner tonight.

Illinois, down multiple players, beat up on Notre Dame, winning 82 to 72. Kofi lead the way with 28 points and 8 rebounds as the Illini force fed the future NBA Big Man.

Tonight, we get a great slate of games in the Challenge.

First of all, we obviously have our Purdue Boilermakers hosting the Florida State Seminoles. Purdue is an 11 point favorite going into tonight. FSU is apparently down a couple of rotational guys due to injury or sickness.

Minnesota will travel to Pitt for a 7 PM tip. Minny is a surprising 5-0, early in the season, with Pitt at 2-4.

That school down south finally will leave their home court and play at Syracuse, who are looking to upset the Hoosiers. Go ahead, Orange.

Northwestern, who looks like they have vastly improved from last year, makes their way down to Wake Forest for a 9 PM tip.

#1 Duke is headed to O$U. In a match up where Duke should probably dominate. They missed a chance to have an early season #1 vs #2 matchup in the challenge, but it is all good. Why wouldn’t we want to play FSU for like the 15th time in the challenge it seems like.

Lastly, Clemson will travel to Rutgers, in a game that should be pretty low scoring and defensive minded.

Of the 6 games tonight, the B1G is favored in 4 of the 6. Duke and Wake are the only favorites from the ACC, according to Vegas.