College Basketball Rankings November 29: Purdue Moves to #2

Purdue got some favors last week. Gonzaga beating #2 UCLA bey 20 points was significant. Duke then turning around and edging the No. 1 Zags also helped and it looked like Purdue could move to No. 1 for the first time in program history. Of course, it is Duke, and in Coach K’s final season they had to be ranked No. 1 at some point. They moved from 5 to 1 after #4 Kansas also lost. Purdue still moved up one spot to #2 after blasting Omaha on Friday afternoon. It is the highest ranking for the program since 1988.

Duke (51) 1,513 Purdue (9) 1,442 Gonzaga (1) 1,428 Baylor 1,324 UCLA 1,253 Villanova 1,147 Texas 1,115 Kansas 1,027 Kentucky 1,002 Arkansas 960 Arizona 851 BYU 791 Tennessee 730 Florida 681 Houston 631 Alabama 456 Connecticut 437 Memphis 435 Iowa State 403 USC 380 Auburn 325 Michigan State 295 Wisconsin 224 Michigan 177 Seton Hall 151

Others receiving votes:

Illinois 111, St. Bonaventure 106, LSU 93, Ohio State 75, Indiana 63, Colorado State 59, Xavier 46, Texas Tech 34, Marquette 23, North Carolina 9, Iowa 9, San Francisco 7, Loyola Chicago 3, Virginia Tech 3, Louisville 2, Wake Forest 2, Iona 1, Ohio 1