College Basketball Rankings November 29: Purdue Moves to #2

Not quite history.

By Travis Miller
NCAA Basketball: Nebraska Omaha at Purdue Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue got some favors last week. Gonzaga beating #2 UCLA bey 20 points was significant. Duke then turning around and edging the No. 1 Zags also helped and it looked like Purdue could move to No. 1 for the first time in program history. Of course, it is Duke, and in Coach K’s final season they had to be ranked No. 1 at some point. They moved from 5 to 1 after #4 Kansas also lost. Purdue still moved up one spot to #2 after blasting Omaha on Friday afternoon. It is the highest ranking for the program since 1988.

  1. Duke (51) 1,513
  2. Purdue (9) 1,442
  3. Gonzaga (1) 1,428
  4. Baylor 1,324
  5. UCLA 1,253
  6. Villanova 1,147
  7. Texas 1,115
  8. Kansas 1,027
  9. Kentucky 1,002
  10. Arkansas 960
  11. Arizona 851
  12. BYU 791
  13. Tennessee 730
  14. Florida 681
  15. Houston 631
  16. Alabama 456
  17. Connecticut 437
  18. Memphis 435
  19. Iowa State 403
  20. USC 380
  21. Auburn 325
  22. Michigan State 295
  23. Wisconsin 224
  24. Michigan 177
  25. Seton Hall 151

Others receiving votes:

Illinois 111, St. Bonaventure 106, LSU 93, Ohio State 75, Indiana 63, Colorado State 59, Xavier 46, Texas Tech 34, Marquette 23, North Carolina 9, Iowa 9, San Francisco 7, Loyola Chicago 3, Virginia Tech 3, Louisville 2, Wake Forest 2, Iona 1, Ohio 1

