Hammer and Rails Podcast - Bucket Game Recap and Basketball Rankings

Being able to get together with Casey and talk about Purdue take down IU, bring back the Old Oaken Bucket, and give Purdue their 8th win in the regular season for the first time since 2006 was a lot of fun.

To start off the podcast we talked about the possibility that Purdue Basketball could receive the number 1 ranking given they currently sit at #3 and that #1, #2, and #4 have all lost since the last rankings. Casey and I discuss if rankings matter and if being #1 matters. There’s a bit of a disagreement here.

Following the question about rankings we get into the game against IU and take a longer look at the season and AOC in particular. We discuss the losses to the skill positions that Purdue will face at the end of the year but we are optimistic about what Purdue has in the cupboard there. We can’t talk about losses to this football team without discussing the likelihood that George Karlaftis is likely gone.

Finally, we take an in depth look at the upcoming Big Ten/ACC Challenge game against Florida State. What does Purdue need to do to win and what do we know about Florida State. A brief look down memory lane at the 2018 Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchup reminds us that Purdue turned the ball over an astounding 20 times in that game. If Purdue can limit the turnovers Casey and I think this is a winnable game to quote Scott Frost.

