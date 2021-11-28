Purdue 44 - IU 7 - In Tweets!

While the weather was a bit worse than we expected at yesterday’s edition of the Old Oaken Bucket game it’s always a beautiful day when you can vanquish your rival and hand them their 10th loss of the season. So, rather than #9windiana it turned into #10lossindiana. What a shame.

From a Purdue perspective I think this season culminated in a record that most could not have reasonably seen coming. Sure, you’ve got your bright eyed optimists like Travis who really believed that this was possible (as evidenced by the Waffle House bet with Casey) but I think if you gave Travis truth serum I’m not sure he would’ve predicted an 8 win season. Or at least he wouldn’t feel confident about it.

Despite giving up a touchdown on IU’s first drive the game was never truly in doubt. IU was just so bad this season. Their offense was bad. Their defense was bad. Their coaching was bad. I mean they already got rid of their OC and their head coach took a $200,000 pay cut. That’s not exactly screaming a program that has it all figured out. Purdue though did look like a team that knew who they were and knew how to execute. 44 points against your rival when they can only muster 7? That makes for a fun day on Twitter. Here are some of our favorite tweets.

Senior Day & Oaken Bucket Game on this fine Saturday afternoon in West Lafayette! @HammerAndRails pic.twitter.com/pwRlOBm11D — Dub Jellison (@DubJellison) November 27, 2021

I, for one, approve of our “all PI” offense. https://t.co/0AA2AxqmAu — Andy Moeschberger (@billsaidwhat) November 27, 2021

"No thanks, we're full, these 7 points are enough!" — X WODEHOUSE (@AnAndrewSchultz) November 27, 2021

Memo to TV PBP guy: When the stadium lights start flashing, that means it's a touchdown. — RobertZ (@WhatIsRight50) November 27, 2021

"If you look at Rondale Moore, David Bell and George Karlaftis, they could've gone anywhere but they chose to come here and now they have a bright future."



-Jeff Brohm — ISC Purdue (@ISC_PU) November 28, 2021

I've been an #iufb fan my entire life. I've seen more disappointing football than any man should in a lifetime. I think this season may take the cake tho. So much hope, so little accomplished. It's time to make some changes. Love requires accountability. #LEO — Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) November 27, 2021

Indiana paid Tom Allen $5M to beat 0 FBS teams #iufb https://t.co/5qDyEaFqqg — Script Purdue (@EverGratefulWL) November 28, 2021

L.E.O.



Lose. Every. One.



IU will go winless in the B1G. — Kyle Holderfield (@Coach_H_HHS) November 27, 2021

For real though, what the hell happened to IU football this year? Yes, the hype train was running wild as they’re the perpetual national champions of the off season, but I at least thought they’d be a bowl team. Odd. — Habitual Boiler (@HabitualBoiler) November 28, 2021

IU Notre Dame



having zero conference

wins in 2021 — Jordan (@Cash_Etchum) November 28, 2021