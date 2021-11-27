 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Indiana at Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

New, 153 comments

Liberation time.

By Travis Miller

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 24 Purdue at Indiana Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Bucket has been in exile for almost two full yers now, which is far too long. It is our damn Bucket by every damn measure, including the all-time series and the Bucket Portion. I do think it would be neat to place a special I-P link on it for last year to signify the game was not played, but we can do that in a few hours once it is safely back in the Purdue football facility. The last time Indiana was here they left town with it. This time they had to bring it, so hopefully we send them back empty handed.

Of course, an 8-win season for Purdue is at stake, and that is something very few people thought was possible at the beginning of the year. In fact, it could be even more if not for an awful Minnesota game.

Let’s go, boys. Get our Bucket back.

GameDay Vitals

Opponent Indiana Hoosiers: 2-9, 0-8
Opponent Indiana Hoosiers: 2-9, 0-8
Stadium Ross-Ade Stadium
Capacity 57,236
Surface Grass
Mascot Nostalgia for a bygone era of college basketball (Variant - 1/3 filled section of shirtless chads dancing to the number 9)
Tickets $45 on Stubhub
Kickoff Time 3:30 pm EST
TV Fox Sports 1
Online Streaming Fox Sports 1
Satellite Radio Sirius XM Channel 196
Odds Purdue -15 favorites over Indiana - O/U 50 Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
All-Time Series Purdue leads 74-42-6
Last Purdue Win 28-21 at Indiana on 11/24/2018
Last Indiana Win 44-41 (2 OT) at Purdue on 11/30/2019
SB Nation Blog Representation Crimson Quarry
Weather Forecast 42 degrees, partly cloudy
2020 Indiana Postseason Mississippi 26, Indiana 20 in Outback Bowl
Coach Tom Allen (26-31 in 5th year and Indiana)
Is the H&R Staff Attending? Jace, Travis

In This Stream

2021 Old Oaken Bucket Game: Indiana (2-9, 0-8) at Purdue (7-4, 5-3) game Center

View all 11 stories

More From Hammer and Rails

Loading comments...