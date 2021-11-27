Indiana at Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

The Bucket has been in exile for almost two full yers now, which is far too long. It is our damn Bucket by every damn measure, including the all-time series and the Bucket Portion. I do think it would be neat to place a special I-P link on it for last year to signify the game was not played, but we can do that in a few hours once it is safely back in the Purdue football facility. The last time Indiana was here they left town with it. This time they had to bring it, so hopefully we send them back empty handed.

Of course, an 8-win season for Purdue is at stake, and that is something very few people thought was possible at the beginning of the year. In fact, it could be even more if not for an awful Minnesota game.

Let’s go, boys. Get our Bucket back.