Omaha at Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

All due respect to our opponents, but this one probably will not be close. Purdue just handled business 5 days ago and beat a legit top 10 team and National title contender. Now it gets an Omaha team deep in the 300s on KenPom that has never made the NCAA Tournament in Mackey Arena. They were a respectable 21-11 in 2019 and finished second in the Summit League, but that was three years ago. They have won six games since the start of last year.

If they pull this win off it would be one of the most shocking upsets not only in Purdue history, but probably in all of college basketball.

We’re not going to have much trouble today. Zach Edey and Trevion Williams will be virtually unopposed in the post and I fully expect the walk-ons to play the last five minutes or so. That's the new challenge: get them in before the last media timeout.