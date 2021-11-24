Behind the Rails Episode 22: Northwestern Recap & Indiana Preview

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. Since it is a short week and because I got back from Chicago late on Sunday night we only have one episode this week, but it will cover both the Northwestern win up at Wrigley Field and this weekend’s preview of Indiana. Among the highlights:

Kory talks about the difference between baseball grass and football grass, thus explaining some of the turf issues from Saturday.

We talk about how Milton Wright had his breakout game because of all he attention David Bell got.

Sometimes it is better to be lucky than good in reference to the accidental onside kick.

When Purdue lost the Bucket in 2007 for the first time in six tries Kory was pissed as part of that team.

Be warned: Not much respect is paid to this year’s Indiana team, who is bad.

We will be back early next week with an Indiana recap and some overall thoughts on the season.