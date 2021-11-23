Purdue vs. Indiana Old Oaken Bucket Game: How to Watch and Game Vitals

Let the image enrage you. That’s the Indiana football team. That’s the Old Oaken Bucket.



It’s been three long, pandemic filled years since Purdue has laid claim to the Old Oaken Bucket. For those not familiar, why are you here? But also, the Old Oaken Bucket is the prize for the winner of rivalry game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Indiana Hoosiers.



Last year’s game was cancelled due to the myriad of covid related issues. So IU has been able to enjoy the Old Oaken Bucket without worry for two years. Coming into the season, they certainly had envisioned carrying it with them to a bowl game and through the off season again.



But as the great Hoosier legend would say, NOT SO FAST MY FRIEND.



The IU football team has been nothing but awful this year. They head into West Lafayette without a Big Ten win, and only 2 on the season. They have one of the nation’s worst offenses and a program that had looked to be on the precipice of something great last year with Coach Allen is now on the verge of total collapse. Their stadium is empty on gamedays again and their scoreboard one sided towards the enemy.



For Purdue, Coach Brohm has his Boilers playing the best ball of his tenure. With a win against Indiana, they’ll move to 8-4 on the season with two top-5 upsets. They’re playing their best ball of late - especially on offense - and it’s just in time to put a final exclamation point on what’s been an excellent regular season.



But the thing about rivalry games are they mean a little more than just a win on your record. A win for IU might be slight redemption for a long season. They’ll keep the bucket and know they ruined the good mood Brohm hopes to carry into the off season.



A win for Purdue? It’ll wrap up a return to real success, and hope for the Brohm era going forward. A loss would be devastating. Frankly, they’ve been too good this season to lose to this IU team.



It should be a beautiful day of fall football made even more beautiful with a Boiler win.



GameDay Vitals Opponent Indiana Hoosiers: 2-9, 0-8 Opponent Indiana Hoosiers: 2-9, 0-8 Stadium Ross-Ade Stadium Capacity 57,236 Surface Grass Mascot Nostalgia for a bygone era of college basketball (Variant - 1/3 filled section of shirtless chads dancing to the number 9) Tickets $45 on Stubhub Kickoff Time 3:30 pm EST TV Fox Sports 1 Online Streaming Fox Sports 1 Satellite Radio Sirius XM Channel 196 Odds Purdue -15 favorites over Indiana - O/U 50 Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. All-Time Series Purdue leads 74-42-6 Last Purdue Win 28-21 at Indiana on 11/24/2018 Last Indiana Win 44-41 (2 OT) at Purdue on 11/30/2019 SB Nation Blog Representation Crimson Quarry Weather Forecast 42 degrees, partly cloudy 2020 Indiana Postseason Mississippi 26, Indiana 20 in Outback Bowl Coach Tom Allen (26-31 in 5th year and Indiana) Is the H&R Staff Attending? Jace, Travis