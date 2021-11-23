Purdue Stock Watch: Boilers’ Frontcourt IS the Big Ten’s Best

WEST LAFAYETTE - A 5-0 start has kept the smile on Coach Matt Painter’s Face, as he and his Boilermaker Squad defeated two top 20 teams this weekend.

Both of these wins this weekend, will be worth something when Selection Sunday rolls around, but a team that is shining those already polished edges, it means a lot. Here is what is trending for our Boilermakers:

STOCK UP:

Caleb Furst

The freshman has been that and more for Coach Paiter. He has been the perfect power forward and probably the type of PF Painter has been looking for during his entire Purdue Career. He has the ability to stretch the floor just enough to be respected, rebounds hard and plays perfectly with Trevion and Ivey.

Zach Edey

Have we seen a Matt Painter player improve this much in one year? He was tripping over his own feet 365 days ago, now, those feet make a perfect drop step into a layup or a dunk. Pair that up with his 80% FT shooting and he is just a matchup nightmare for everyone in the United States.

HELL THE ENTIRE TEAM!

I am still on Cloud 9 from this weekends wins. I don’t care that they are November wins, that Nova Game felt like an Elite 8 or Sweet 16 type of game. This team all know their roles, even a pre-season All B1G selection, Trevion Williams has spoke about roles. He was listed as a potential All American and is coming off the bench.

Sasha has been great on both ends of the court and has clearly made a jump, similar to what we saw with Ryan Cline. Jaden Ivey is, well, Jaden Ivey, a future lottery pick and Thompson is knocking threes down at will.

The bench just got deeper with the addition of suspended forward Mason Gillis. Add in sharpshooter Brandon Newman, defensive stopper Eric Hunter Jr and Mr. Do it All, Ethan Morton, the bench mob is for real.

The reserves have a plethora of experience too, Trevion, EHJ, Newman and Gillis were all starters last year - to me, that is insane.

STOCK DOWN:

3 Point Defense:

We can be better here, but I am mostly trolling the IU Star.

Free Throw Shooting:

We can be better here, but I am mostly trolling the IU Star.

You did this to yourself, IU Star