Interview With Former Purdue Football Linebacker, Dr. Joe Holland!

Former Purdue Boilermakers co-captain and linebacker, Dr. Joe Holland, was kind enough to sit down and give Boilermakers fans an update on how he is doing! The younger fans might not remember Holland as much as longtime Boilermakers fans, but Joe was a key piece of the Purdue Boilermakers defense in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Huge thank you to Joe for taking the time to do this and being very honest during the conversation. Another thank you to our fearless leader, T-Mill for allowing me to share this with everyone as well!

You can watch the full interview using the link below and scroll down for more information about Joe!

Holland played under the great Joe Tiller and Danny Hope following Tiller’s retirement from 2007-2011. He finished a solid career with 324 total tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, to go along with 2 interceptions and 15 passes defended.

He was a part of some of the most special wins in program history as the Boilermakers defeated #7 Ohio State at home and Michigan at the Big House in 2009. In the years outside of his redshirt freshmen season, he went 3-1 against Purdue’s arch-rival Indiana.

After graduating from Purdue, Joe spent time on a handful of NFL practice squads before deciding to retire and go to dental school. Unfortunately, the best place for that was Indiana University (we will give him a pass on that one).

He now owns his own practice in the Eagle Creek area around Indianapolis called Holland Dental, which you can find more information on: https://www.hollanddental.net/.

It is always special to see a former Boilermaker succeeding in life after football and staying connected with Purdue athletics! Hope you guys enjoy the interview and show some support for Joe!