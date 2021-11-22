Men’s Basketball Wins Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week

After a blockbuster weekend that saw Purdue knock off two ranked teams and take home a Cheeze-It filled trophy the good news continued rolling in this afternoon. Trevion Williams was announced as the B1G Player of the Week after averaging 14.5 points and 4 rebounds per game against the #18 and #5 teams in the country. Just a reminder that Williams is coming off the bench and putting up fantastic numbers. Williams also averaged 1.5 assists and played a prominent role in shutting down the Villanova offense as the second half progressed. When you take into account the Wright State game Williams’ numbers shoot up to 16.33 ppg, 7 rpg, and 2 apg. Williams continues to look better and better each game and this likely won’t be the only player of the week honor he will earn this season.

In addition to player of the week Purdue also won freshman of the week. Caleb Furst grabbed the first of what we hope will be many awards this season. Furst averaged 28 minutes per game in this weekend’s tournament. Over the three games Furst saw the floor for an average of 27 minutes per game. Over the three game span Furst averaged 11.3 ppg and 6.7 rpg. He was an incredible 5-5 from the floor against Villanova and was a key spark in turning that game around. He was helped by some nifty passes by Jaden Ivey.

This season is just getting started and expectations are already starting to rise. Purdue now sits at #3 in the nation with the opportunity to go higher if they take care of business. These likely won’t be the only awards these two young men earn this season nor will they be the only Purdue players to win player of the week honors. You can just pencil in Zach Edey, Jaden Ivey, and Sasha Stefanovic for at least one of these a piece. Buckle in folks, it’s gonna be a fun ride.