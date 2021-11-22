 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

College Basketball Rankings November 22: Top 5 Purdue

Can Purdue get to No. 1 for the first time ever?

By Travis Miller
2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament - Villanova v Purdue Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

What a weekend for Purdue. The Boilers got a very nice win over North Carolina on Saturday, then unleashed holy hell in the final 7 minutes to come back against one of the best teams in America over the last five years. Purdue has never been ranked No. 1 in the history of the program, but with some help this coming week, it could happen next week. If Gonzaga beats UCLA this week, but loses to Duke, Purdue might move to No. 1 for the first time ever after reaching No. 3 this week.

Purdue even received a first place vote for the first time since the February 5, 2018 poll (where it was third behind Virginia and Villanova). Purdue has not been as high as No. 2 since 1988.

  1. Gonzaga (55) 1,515
  2. UCLA (5) 1,443
  3. Purdue (1) 1,391
  4. Kansas 1,354
  5. Duke 1,225
  6. Baylor 1,154
  7. Villanova 1,090
  8. Texas 1,083
  9. Memphis 1,0002
  10. Kentucky 880
  11. Alabama 880
  12. Houston 861
  13. Arkansas 754
  14. Illinois 624
  15. Tennessee 558
  16. St. Bonaventure 517
  17. Arizona 474
  18. BYU 449
  19. Auburn 374
  20. Michigan 367
  21. Seton Hall 363
  22. Connecticut 342
  23. Florida 294
  24. USC 138
  25. Xavier 102

Others receiving votes: Oregon 96, Virginia Tech 91, Ohio State 89, North Carolina 75, Indiana 45, Michigan State 44, Marquette 41, Colorado State 30, Maryland 28, Texas Tech 26, LSU 6, Iowa 6, Mississippi State 4, Florida State 4, Drake 2, George Mason 1, San Francisco 1, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1

The Coaches Poll will be out shortly.

More From Hammer and Rails

Loading comments...