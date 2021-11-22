College Basketball Rankings November 22: Top 5 Purdue

What a weekend for Purdue. The Boilers got a very nice win over North Carolina on Saturday, then unleashed holy hell in the final 7 minutes to come back against one of the best teams in America over the last five years. Purdue has never been ranked No. 1 in the history of the program, but with some help this coming week, it could happen next week. If Gonzaga beats UCLA this week, but loses to Duke, Purdue might move to No. 1 for the first time ever after reaching No. 3 this week.

Purdue even received a first place vote for the first time since the February 5, 2018 poll (where it was third behind Virginia and Villanova). Purdue has not been as high as No. 2 since 1988.

Gonzaga (55) 1,515 UCLA (5) 1,443 Purdue (1) 1,391 Kansas 1,354 Duke 1,225 Baylor 1,154 Villanova 1,090 Texas 1,083 Memphis 1,0002 Kentucky 880 Alabama 880 Houston 861 Arkansas 754 Illinois 624 Tennessee 558 St. Bonaventure 517 Arizona 474 BYU 449 Auburn 374 Michigan 367 Seton Hall 363 Connecticut 342 Florida 294 USC 138 Xavier 102

Others receiving votes: Oregon 96, Virginia Tech 91, Ohio State 89, North Carolina 75, Indiana 45, Michigan State 44, Marquette 41, Colorado State 30, Maryland 28, Texas Tech 26, LSU 6, Iowa 6, Mississippi State 4, Florida State 4, Drake 2, George Mason 1, San Francisco 1, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1

The Coaches Poll will be out shortly.