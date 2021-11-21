Purdue Opens As 15 Point Favorites Against Indiana.

The Oaken Bucket Game week is officially upon us... and leading into the Indiana rivalry we will take a look at the betting implications for the regular season finale on Saturday!

Last week, the Boilermakers had a great afternoon at Wrigley Field as they topped the Northwestern Wildcats 32-14. On the betting side of things, Purdue covered the spread of 11 points but did not hit the final over which was set at 48.

For this week’s tilt, the Boilermakers have opened at 15 point favorites over the Indiana Hoosiers, coming in at a value of -670 odds to win and the over/under is set at 50 points via Draft Kings Sportsbook.

Indiana is a brutal 2-9 on the season with their only wins coming against Idaho and Western Kentucky, which were in weeks two and four respectively. Since then the Hoosiers have dropped 8 straight and really haven’t been all that competitive either. Oddsmakers have been very accurate this season with them as well, with Indiana going 0-8 as underdogs and 2-1 as favorites this year.

It is not hard to see why the Hoosiers have been so bad, especially recently. In their last three contests they have scored just 8 points per game against Michigan, Rutgers and Minnesota and lost by an average of 26 points over that stretch too.

Purdue on the other hand has been quite consistent aside from the blowout loss to Ohio State a couple of weeks ago. The Boilermakers have won three of their last four and averaged 32.8 points per game over that stretch.

This should be a one sided affair as Purdue is having their best season since 2007 and Indiana has come down to Earth after two successful season’s the last two years.

As for the coaching matchup since Jeff Brohm took over in 2017, the Boilermakers are 2-1 against Indiana with wins coming in 2017 and 2018. At -15, this is the largest spread in the Oaken Bucket game since 2016 when Indiana was favored by 16.5.

Prediction: I think these are odds you need to jump on. Purdue’s offense has been cooking since the early season struggles and Indiana is at an all-time low this year. The final verdict will be shared on Friday morning as a part of the Hammer and Rails staff predictions article for the game.

