Purdue 32, Northwestern 14: In Tweets

Twitter was elated to see the Boilers win at Wrigley.

By Travis Miller
Purdue v Northwestern Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Event he weather cooperated yesterday. The weather in Chicago in late November is always a crapshoot, but the winds were light. it wasn’t that cold, and the precipitation stayed away. The sun even decided to make a full appearance in the closing moments of the game, basking our Boilers in a beautiful glow as they salted away the fourth win of the season away from home.

It was quite an accomplishment, really. This is the first regular season that Purdue has won four games away from Ross-Ade Stadium since 1943, when it went 9-0 overall. That was four years before Purdue’s last win in a baseball stadium, a 1947 win over Boston University in Fenway Park.

Purdue is now 7-4 entering the Old Oaken Bucket game, and it will be a strong favorite to get an eighth regular season win for the first time in 15 years.

It’s a good time to be a Purdue fan!

