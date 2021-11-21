Purdue vs. Villanova: GameThread & How to Watch

It has been quite a weekend for Purdue fans so far. Now we get to cap it with a game against a solid Villanova team. This could be a potential Final Four preview. Both teams have very high expectations coming into the season, and have looked good so far.

Purdue and Villanova are familiar with each either, having played twice in the last 5 years. They are one of the true elite programs in the country right now with a pair of National titles under Jay Wright. They are the type of program Purdue aspires to be, and both teams could still be playing in April.

Also, this is the return of Mason Gillis from suspension, which only makes a very deep Purdue team even deeper. Caleb Furst has played extremely well in his place, but Gillis coming back makes Purdue legitimately two deep at every spot.

This will be a good one.