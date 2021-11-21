 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Purdue vs. Villanova: GameThread & How to Watch

Early Final Four preview?

By Travis Miller
NCAA Basketball: Villanova at Tennessee Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

It has been quite a weekend for Purdue fans so far. Now we get to cap it with a game against a solid Villanova team. This could be a potential Final Four preview. Both teams have very high expectations coming into the season, and have looked good so far.

Purdue and Villanova are familiar with each either, having played twice in the last 5 years. They are one of the true elite programs in the country right now with a pair of National titles under Jay Wright. They are the type of program Purdue aspires to be, and both teams could still be playing in April.

Also, this is the return of Mason Gillis from suspension, which only makes a very deep Purdue team even deeper. Caleb Furst has played extremely well in his place, but Gillis coming back makes Purdue legitimately two deep at every spot.

This will be a good one.

Basketball GameDay Vitals

#4 Villanova Wildcats Record: 3-1
From: Philadelphia, PA
Game Location: Uncasville, CT
Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena (10,000)
Odds: No Line Yet
Date & Time: Sunday, November 21, 2021 1pm ET
Streaming Radio TuneIn
TV: ABC
Live Stats: Purdue Sports
KenPom 8
NET 17
Blog Representation: VU Hoops
2021-22 Record: 18-17, 11-4 Big East
Postseason Result: Lost to Baylor 62-51 in NCAA Sweet 16
NCAA Tournament History: 40 appearances, last in 2021. 1985, 2016, 2018 NCAA Champions
Series With Purdue: Villanova leads 3-1
Last Purdue win: 87-61 on 3/23/2019 in Harrford, CT (NCAA Tournament)
Last Villanova win: 79-76 on 11/14/2016 at Purdue
Coach: Jay Wright (493-191 in 21st season at Villanova. 615-275 overall)

