2021 Hall of Fame Tipoff Purdue vs. North Carolina: GameThread & How to Watch

Has everyone hydrated? Does everyone have enough food/water/beer? Remember, today is a marathon, not a sprint. It is not every day that we get almost six consecutive hours of high level Purdue sports. Thankfully, the NCAA tournament soccer match was yesterday so we at least have some rest.

But welcome to game 2 of today’s double header. We just saw football play in a baseball stadium, now we get to watch basketball take on one of the blue blood programs in all of college basketball in an arena at a Native American casino. A Purdue win would be a first over the Tar Heels since 1974, but football got its first road win over a top 5 team since 1974 earlier this year, so we do like ending lengthy streaks dating back to then.

Take a deep breath, pour a fresh drink. We can get through this and get another win.