2021 Hall of Fame Tipoff Purdue vs. North Carolina: GameThread & How to Watch

Game 2 of today’s doubleheader

By Travis Miller
NCAA Basketball: Wright State at Purdue Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Has everyone hydrated? Does everyone have enough food/water/beer? Remember, today is a marathon, not a sprint. It is not every day that we get almost six consecutive hours of high level Purdue sports. Thankfully, the NCAA tournament soccer match was yesterday so we at least have some rest.

But welcome to game 2 of today’s double header. We just saw football play in a baseball stadium, now we get to watch basketball take on one of the blue blood programs in all of college basketball in an arena at a Native American casino. A Purdue win would be a first over the Tar Heels since 1974, but football got its first road win over a top 5 team since 1974 earlier this year, so we do like ending lengthy streaks dating back to then.

Take a deep breath, pour a fresh drink. We can get through this and get another win.

Basketball GameDay Vitals

#18 North Carolina Tar Heels Record: 3-0
From: Chapel Hill, NC
Game Location: Uncasville, CT
Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena (10,000)
Odds: No Line Yet
Date & Time: Saturday, November 20, 2021 4pm ET
Streaming Radio TuneIn
TV: ESPN News
Live Stats: Purdue Sports
KenPom 51
NET 32
Blog Representation: Tar Heel Blog
2021-22 Record: 18-11, 10-6 ACC
Postseason Result: Lost to Wisconsin 85-62 in NCAA First Round
NCAA Tournament History: 51 appearances, last in 2021. 1957, 1982, 1993, 2005, 2009, 2017 NCAA Champions
Series With Purdue: North Carolina leads 8-2
Last Purdue win: 82-71 on 3/16/1974 at Madison Square Garden (NIT)
Last North Carolina win: 90-75 on 11/24/1999 at Lahaina, HI (Maui INvitational)
Coach: Hubert Davis (3-0 in 1st year at North Carolina)

