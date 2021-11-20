2021 Wildcats Classic Purdue vs. Northwestern: GameThread & How to Watch

I am bringing the W flag from my garage with me today, just in case. Purdue has a W flag anyway, plus we’re in Wrigley. Let’s hope around 2:30 CT we have cause to break it out after Purdue’s seventh regular season win. Northwestern is not good this year. Regardless of venue, this is a game Purdue needs to win. They have lost by 49 points to a Purdue team beat on its home field in Nebraska.

That’s mostly what I want to see, aside from the great venue. I want to see Purdue take control early and just put an opponent away. The only time we have done that all year is the UConn game, though the win at Iowa was arguably a “take control and put them away” game. Even then, I was still nervous. Let’s get it done and get ready for basketball.

Hey Chicago, Whaddya say? Purdue is gonna win today.