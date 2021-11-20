2021 Wildcats Classic Purdue vs. Northwestern: GameThread & How to Watch

I am bringing the W flag from my garage with me today, just in case. Purdue has a W flag anyway, plus we’re in Wrigley. Let’s hope around 2:30 CT we have cause to break it out after Purdue’s seventh regular season win. Northwestern is not good this year. Regardless of venue, this is a game Purdue needs to win. They have lost by 49 points to a Purdue team beat on its home field in Nebraska.
That’s mostly what I want to see, aside from the great venue. I want to see Purdue take control early and just put an opponent away. The only time we have done that all year is the UConn game, though the win at Iowa was arguably a “take control and put them away” game. Even then, I was still nervous. Let’s get it done and get ready for basketball.
Hey Chicago, Whaddya say? Purdue is gonna win today.
GameDay Vitals
|Opponent
|Northwestern Wildcats: Current Record: 3-7(1-6)
|Stadium
|Wrigley Field
|Capacity
|42,495
|Surface
|grass
|Mascot
|Willie the Wildcat
|Tickets
|Purdue at Northwestern $64 (Stub Hub)
|Kickoff Time
|12:00 pm EST
|TV
|BTN
|Online Streaming
|Big Ten Network
|Satellite Radio
|Sirius XM Channel 196
|Odds
|Purdue -11.5 favorites over Northwestern - O/U 48.5 Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
|All-Time Series
|Purdue leads 51-33-1
|Last Purdue Win
|24-22 at Ryan Field on 11/9/2019
|Last Northwestern Win
|27-20 at Ross-Ade Stadium on 11/14/2020
|SB Nation Blog Representation
|Inside NU
|Weather Forecast
|39 degrees, mostly cloudy
|2020 Northwestern Postseason
|Northwestern 35, Auburn 19 Citrus Bowl
|Coach
|Pat Fitzgerald
|Is the H&R Staff Attending?
|Yes, Travis & Kyle
