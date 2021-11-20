 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2021 Wildcats Classic Purdue vs. Northwestern: GameThread & How to Watch

New, 11 comments

Hey Chicago, Whaddya say? Purdue is gonna win today.

By Travis Miller

Chicago Cubs Victory Celebration Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

I am bringing the W flag from my garage with me today, just in case. Purdue has a W flag anyway, plus we’re in Wrigley. Let’s hope around 2:30 CT we have cause to break it out after Purdue’s seventh regular season win. Northwestern is not good this year. Regardless of venue, this is a game Purdue needs to win. They have lost by 49 points to a Purdue team beat on its home field in Nebraska.

That’s mostly what I want to see, aside from the great venue. I want to see Purdue take control early and just put an opponent away. The only time we have done that all year is the UConn game, though the win at Iowa was arguably a “take control and put them away” game. Even then, I was still nervous. Let’s get it done and get ready for basketball.

GameDay Vitals

Opponent Northwestern Wildcats: Current Record: 3-7(1-6)
Stadium Wrigley Field
Capacity 42,495
Surface grass
Mascot Willie the Wildcat
Tickets Purdue at Northwestern $64 (Stub Hub)
Kickoff Time 12:00 pm EST
TV BTN
Online Streaming Big Ten Network
Satellite Radio Sirius XM Channel 196
Odds Purdue -11.5 favorites over Northwestern - O/U 48.5 Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
All-Time Series Purdue leads 51-33-1
Last Purdue Win 24-22 at Ryan Field on 11/9/2019
Last Northwestern Win 27-20 at Ross-Ade Stadium on 11/14/2020
SB Nation Blog Representation Inside NU
Weather Forecast 39 degrees, mostly cloudy
2020 Northwestern Postseason Northwestern 35, Auburn 19 Citrus Bowl
Coach Pat Fitzgerald
Is the H&R Staff Attending? Yes, Travis & Kyle

