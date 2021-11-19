Purdue vs. Northwestern - Staff Predictions

Jumbo Heroes (5-5) Says:

Northwestern has had a very disappointing season this year. After going to the Big Ten Title game last season they’ve fallen off a cliff. The run defense is bad which intrigues me as a Purdue fan. Can Purdue run the ball for over 100 yards against this Northwestern team? If they can, oh boy watch out. If you give AOC and David Bell (along with the other WRs) a legitimate running game it will be fun to see what they can do.

I think Purdue will show no ill effects from the loss to Ohio State and I think Purdue walks out of Wrigley (don’t even get me started on how dumb it is to play a football game at a baseball stadium...almost as dumb as when Michigan State played a basketball game on an aircraft carrier.) victorious. They will have won their 7th regular season game for the first time since 2007.

Purdue 45

Northwestern 21

Jace (6-4) Says:

Purdue got flat out embarrassed last Saturday against Ohio State, so I think they come out with a little added motivation at Wrigley Field. Northwestern is in the bottom of the Big Ten in basically every category. This is a game the Boilermakers should win handily in my opinion. On the betting side, I think Purdue wins, Northwestern covers the +11 and the over 43 hits! You can place bets on all Purdue games using Draft Kings Sportsbook!

Purdue 28

Northwestern 20

Travis (7-3) Says:

Will the wind be blowing out? That is a major factor between a low scoring game and a high scoring game at Wrigley. Wait, that’s it Ledman’s Reds are in town. I think Purdue wins this in a walk. Northwestern is not good. This is the best team of the Brohm era. We’re facing the worst offense in the conference and the worst run defense. Horvath and Doerue get over 150 yards combined. Jack Plummer is playing full time in the fourth quarter.

Purdue 45

Northwestern 17

Juan (3-4) Says:

Dear Donald Andrew Ledman II, ESQ and Hammer & Rails,

Please note that as of March 2020, my contact with H&R and SB Nation has been terminated. Therefore, I will not give you my predictions for Purdue’s (31) game against Northwestern (17) this weekend until I got those dolla dolla bills y’all.

Sincerely,

Dr. Juan A. Crespo

Kyle (5-5) Says:

Boilers get back on track. Cats have no answer for Bell and AOC.

Boilers 31

NW 13

Holmes (7-3) Says:

Catseye is a mutant who turns into a giant purple cat, just like every Northwestern graduate. She is a member of the original Hellions under Emma Frost and the counterpart to New Mutant Wolfsbane. (editor’s note, she died brutally at a party when Trevor Fitzroy killed basically all of the Hellions)

Northwestern has been bad all year, so I expect them to give us probablems for the first three quarters before we wake up and do something about it.

Purdue 28

Northwestern 16

Casey (6-4) Says:

I’m excited to see what this Purdue team will look like with an effective run game. Purdue’s offense has already been humming, but throw in a defense that’s been bad against the run and throw in some play action shots to Bell and company? Yes please. Our defense should be angry and back to dominating bad QBs.

Purdue roll

Purdue 38

Northwestern 17