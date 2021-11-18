Behind the Rails Episode 21: Northwestern Preview

We’re roughly 48 hours out from Purdue football taking the field in a Major League Baseball Stadium since October 18, 1947 when it defeated Boston University 62-7 at Fenway Park. Because of the bowl tie-ins it could be merely the first time this year, as the conference has bowl tie-ins with the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium and the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks (never mind that Guaranteed Rate Field is the White Sox home, but as usual the White Sox don’t count).

That gave us a lot to talk about in this latest edition of the Behind the Rails Podcast with Kory Sheets. Kory and I discuss a lot of the struggles of Northwestern’s offense and how Purdue’s defense should be able to bounce back after getting blasted by a very good Ohio State team. We also discuss the value of Chicago hot dogs, so enjoy.