Wright State at Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

This one could be interesting.

Purdue is a big favorite at home, as it should be when you’re No. 6 in the nation. Still, this will likely be the most challenging opponent we have faced to date. Wright State is the favorite to win the Horizon League. This is the type of team we could see in round 1 in March. They are a perennial 20-25 game winner and could be a very pesky 14/15 seed for someone when he tournament starts. They aren’t quite a North Texas, but they have four returning starters and they have won three consecutive regular season conference titles.

The best case scenario is Purdue wins comfortably, then hey go on to win the Horizon League and reach the tournament, thus giving us a small profile boost. It is the last tune-up before the big games start, as a pair of top 20 teams loom over the weekend out in Connecticut.