 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wright State at Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

New, 6 comments

One last tune-up before the Hall of Fame Tourney.

By Travis Miller
NCAA Basketball: Indiana State at Purdue Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

This one could be interesting.

Purdue is a big favorite at home, as it should be when you’re No. 6 in the nation. Still, this will likely be the most challenging opponent we have faced to date. Wright State is the favorite to win the Horizon League. This is the type of team we could see in round 1 in March. They are a perennial 20-25 game winner and could be a very pesky 14/15 seed for someone when he tournament starts. They aren’t quite a North Texas, but they have four returning starters and they have won three consecutive regular season conference titles.

The best case scenario is Purdue wins comfortably, then hey go on to win the Horizon League and reach the tournament, thus giving us a small profile boost. It is the last tune-up before the big games start, as a pair of top 20 teams loom over the weekend out in Connecticut.

Basketball GameDay Vitals

Wright State Raiders Record: 1-1
Wright State Raiders Record: 1-1
From: Dayton, OH
Game Location: West Lafayette, IN
Venue: Mackey Arena (14,240)
Odds: Purdue by 17.5
Date & Time: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 7pm
Streaming Radio TuneIn
TV: BTN
Live Stats: Purdue Sports
KenPom 116
NET 71
Blog Representation: Raider Nation
2021-22 Record: 18-7, 16-4 Horizon League (Regular Season Champions)
Postseason Result: None
NCAA Tournament History: 3 appearances, last in 2018. 0-3 all-time
Series With Purdue: First Meeting
Last Purdue win: None
Last Wright State win: None
Coach: Scott Nagy (110-50 in 6th season at Wright State)

More From Hammer and Rails

Loading comments...