Purdue vs. IU Set for 3:30 Kickoff

The Old Oaken Bucket has been away from West Lafayette for far too long. It’s been a nightmare for that poor thing. The things it must have seen by now. I shudder to even think about it. Plus, you know some frat guys at IU have played sink the biz with it and I just can’t abide that. Well, today we got word about when we hope we can end the Bucket’s suffering and bring it to its longtime home and make it comfortable once again.

3:30PM ET kickoff for vs. Indiana...



3:30PM ET kickoff for Purdue vs. Indiana, televised on FS1 at Ross-Ade.

A 3:30 kickoff means that Purdue will have had an entire regular season with just two Noon kickoffs with only one of those being at Ross-Ade. I can’t remember when that happened last but it’s a welcome change from when Purdue was nearly guaranteed to play every game at Noon.

With just two games left in the season Purdue and IU are going in diametrically opposed (foes) directions. Purdue sits at 6-4 and is bowl eligible having defeated two top 5 teams. IU, after 9 WINDIANA (so close) AND OMG BEST SEASON EVER, sits at 2-8 overall and winless in conference play. Could it have been that while IU has certainly improved over the years their recent success was largely due to a Charmin soft schedule in the non-conference that allowed them to pad wins, look good to people that don’t pay attention, and make it to bowl eligibility?

Fair is fair though, Purdue was worse. IU has won 5 of the last 7 Bucket games. Thanks Coach Hazell. The last time the two teams played was a 2019 IU victory 44-41. Remember that the 2020 game was cancelled due to Covid issues. Then, when IU got screwed out of playing in the Big Ten Title game they set them up to play Purdue in the “rivalry week” or whatever garbage that was. Then it didn’t happen yet again.

Don’t worry Bucket! We are coming for you! Just hang in there for a few more days! You’ve got this!