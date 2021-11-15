 clock menu more-arrow no yes

College Basketball Rankings November 15: Purdue Moves Up

A couple of ranked vs. ranked losses moves Purdue up.

By Travis Miller
NCAA Basketball: Indiana State at Purdue Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

It is still very early and Purdue has not played a likely NCAA Tournament team yet, but rankings are fun. Beginning the season in the top 10 paves the way for a potential 1 seed, and so far Purdue is there. Villanova and Texas lost this past week (albeit it to #2 UCLA and #1 Gonzaga, respectively), so Purdue is up one spot this week to No. 6.

  1. Gonzaga (55) 1,517
  2. UCLA (6) 1,450
  3. Kansas 1,400
  4. Michigan 1,252
  5. Villanova 1,232
  6. Purdue 1,223
  7. Duke 1,143
  8. Texas 1,058
  9. Baylor 1,010
  10. Illinois 920
  11. Memphis 886
  12. Oregon 802
  13. Kentucky 773
  14. Alabama 743
  15. Houston 655
  16. Arkansas 646
  17. Tennessee 575
  18. North Carolina 506
  19. Ohio State 438
  20. Maryland 306
  21. Auburn 286
  22. St. Bonaventure 280
  23. Connecticut 236
  24. Florida 141
  25. USC 63

Others Receiving Votes: Virginia Tech 50, Indiana 35, Texas Tech 27, BYU 26, Michigan State 18, Florida State 15, Colorado State 15, Arizona 15, Iowa 13, Xavier 12, Syracuse 12, Oklahoma State 10, Seton Hall 7, Rutgers 7, Mississippi State 6, St. John’s 4, Drake 3, LSU 3, Virginia 2, Furman 2, Loyola Chicago 1, Ohio 1

The Coaches poll will be released shortly.

