College Basketball Rankings November 15: Purdue Moves Up

It is still very early and Purdue has not played a likely NCAA Tournament team yet, but rankings are fun. Beginning the season in the top 10 paves the way for a potential 1 seed, and so far Purdue is there. Villanova and Texas lost this past week (albeit it to #2 UCLA and #1 Gonzaga, respectively), so Purdue is up one spot this week to No. 6.

Gonzaga (55) 1,517 UCLA (6) 1,450 Kansas 1,400 Michigan 1,252 Villanova 1,232 Purdue 1,223 Duke 1,143 Texas 1,058 Baylor 1,010 Illinois 920 Memphis 886 Oregon 802 Kentucky 773 Alabama 743 Houston 655 Arkansas 646 Tennessee 575 North Carolina 506 Ohio State 438 Maryland 306 Auburn 286 St. Bonaventure 280 Connecticut 236 Florida 141 USC 63

Others Receiving Votes: Virginia Tech 50, Indiana 35, Texas Tech 27, BYU 26, Michigan State 18, Florida State 15, Colorado State 15, Arizona 15, Iowa 13, Xavier 12, Syracuse 12, Oklahoma State 10, Seton Hall 7, Rutgers 7, Mississippi State 6, St. John’s 4, Drake 3, LSU 3, Virginia 2, Furman 2, Loyola Chicago 1, Ohio 1

The Coaches poll will be released shortly.