Purdue Football: Ohio State Grades

Passing Offense: A

It was a battle of the top two quarterbacks and premier receivers of the B1G. Our pass offense did let up either. AOC continued his hot streak, Completing 77% of his passed for 390 yards and 4 touchdown. David Bell put another 100 yard day together on 11 catches. Milton Wright and Jackson Anthrop both had nice days, combining for over 150 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Rushing Offense: B

Overall, the rushing offense was better this game, averaging over 4 yards per carry on only 19 carries. Horvath did a nice job on the ground when given the opportunity, Doerue was not as solid, but Anthrop gave a nice burst.

Offense Overall: B+

Passing Defense: F

Allowing 82% of passes to be completed for 361 yards and 5 touchdowns is not very good defense. Granted, they have 3 future NFL wrs that will be drafted early, there were times when passes were just totally uncontested.

Rushing Defense: F

Allowing 8 YPC to one back and 7.5 YPC to another back is inexcusable. The defensive line and linebackers were non existent.

Defense Overall: F

Team Overall: C

This went as expected, maybe worse, actually. At least there was some dog in the fight late no quitting, like against Auburn a couple of years ago.

Onto Northwestern at Wrigley.

Who will be there?