Hammer and Rails Podcast - Edey Lovefest & Ohio State Spoils the Spoilermakers

Casey and I are back this find Monday morning to discuss the recent Purdue basketball victory over Indiana State as well as the beauty that is watching Zach Edey. We also touch on the recent success of Purdue soccer and Purdue volleyball. Finally, we finish the podcast talking about the recent football loss to Ohio State.

Casey originally talked about either Trevion Williams or Jaden Ivey winning Big Ten player of the year, would he like to change that to add in Zach Edey as an option?

Is Zach Edey a cheat code, a glitch in the Matrix, or a gimmick?

Volleyball has won 6 in a row since their rough stretch in the middle of the season. We discuss the recent historic win against Minnesota on the road.

Which ‘How ‘Bout Them Boilers!’ was better?

We talk overall impressions after the takedown of Indiana State.

Which non-Zach Edey player impressed us from this game?

Should we worry at all about this football team since they got roughed up by Ohio State?

AOC continues to impress.

How bout them Boilers!

How bout them Boilers!

