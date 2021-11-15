 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Purdue at Northwestern(Wrigley Field) - How to Watch and Game Vitals

Purdue and Northwestern will play at famous Wrigley Field for the Wildcat Classic.

By Casey Bartley

It might not be baseball season, but Wrigley Field will still be filled with fans this weekend for the Wildcat Classic where the Purdue Boilermakers will take the two hour trip north to Chicago to play the struggling Northwestern Wildcats as the college football regular season winds down to an end.

The Boilermakers have been playing spoilers, toppling top five teams, and getting bowl eligible, but they’re coming off a throttling from Ohio. St.

Northwestern on the other hand has been struggling from day one. After a successful campaign last season leading in a big Citrus bowl win against an SEC opponent last season, the Wildcats won’t even get close to sniffing a bowl game this year with just two wins on the year, and only one big ten win.

Jeff Brohm has his offense hitting on all cylinders while he hopes his defense can get back on track against a struggling Wildcats offense that’s averaging just 17.1 points a game.

Northwestern has lost their last four games while Purdue looks to bounce back against their only loss in the last three games.

Northwestern has dominated Purdue football of late, taking 6 of the last 7 matchups.

GameDay Vitals

Opponent Northwestern Wildcats: Current Record: 3-7(1-6)
Stadium Wrigley Field
Capacity 42,495
Surface FieldTurf
Mascot Willie the Wildcat
Tickets Purdue at Northwestern $64 (Stub Hub)
Kickoff Time 12:00 pm EST
TV ABC
Online Streaming Big Ten Network
Satellite Radio Sirius XM Channel 196
Odds Purdue -11.5 favorites over Northwestern - O/U 48.5 Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
All-Time Series Purdue leads 55-33-1
Last Purdue Win 24-22 at Ryan Field on 11/9/2019
Last Northwestern Win 27-20 at Ross-Ade Stadium on 11/14/2020
SB Nation Blog Representation Inside NU
Weather Forecast 39 degrees, mostly cloudy
2020 Northwestern Postseason Northwestern 35, Auburn 19 Citrus Bowl
Coach Pat Fitzgerald
Is the H&R Staff Attending? Yes

