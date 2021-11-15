Purdue at Northwestern(Wrigley Field) - How to Watch and Game Vitals

It might not be baseball season, but Wrigley Field will still be filled with fans this weekend for the Wildcat Classic where the Purdue Boilermakers will take the two hour trip north to Chicago to play the struggling Northwestern Wildcats as the college football regular season winds down to an end.
The Boilermakers have been playing spoilers, toppling top five teams, and getting bowl eligible, but they’re coming off a throttling from Ohio. St.
Northwestern on the other hand has been struggling from day one. After a successful campaign last season leading in a big Citrus bowl win against an SEC opponent last season, the Wildcats won’t even get close to sniffing a bowl game this year with just two wins on the year, and only one big ten win.
Jeff Brohm has his offense hitting on all cylinders while he hopes his defense can get back on track against a struggling Wildcats offense that’s averaging just 17.1 points a game.
Northwestern has lost their last four games while Purdue looks to bounce back against their only loss in the last three games.
Northwestern has dominated Purdue football of late, taking 6 of the last 7 matchups.
GameDay Vitals
|Opponent
|Northwestern Wildcats: Current Record: 3-7(1-6)
|Stadium
|Wrigley Field
|Capacity
|42,495
|Surface
|FieldTurf
|Mascot
|Willie the Wildcat
|Tickets
|Purdue at Northwestern $64 (Stub Hub)
|Kickoff Time
|12:00 pm EST
|TV
|ABC
|Online Streaming
|Big Ten Network
|Satellite Radio
|Sirius XM Channel 196
|Odds
|Purdue -11.5 favorites over Northwestern - O/U 48.5 Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
|All-Time Series
|Purdue leads 55-33-1
|Last Purdue Win
|24-22 at Ryan Field on 11/9/2019
|Last Northwestern Win
|27-20 at Ross-Ade Stadium on 11/14/2020
|SB Nation Blog Representation
|Inside NU
|Weather Forecast
|39 degrees, mostly cloudy
|2020 Northwestern Postseason
|Northwestern 35, Auburn 19 Citrus Bowl
|Coach
|Pat Fitzgerald
|Is the H&R Staff Attending?
|Yes
