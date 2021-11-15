Purdue at Northwestern(Wrigley Field) - How to Watch and Game Vitals

It might not be baseball season, but Wrigley Field will still be filled with fans this weekend for the Wildcat Classic where the Purdue Boilermakers will take the two hour trip north to Chicago to play the struggling Northwestern Wildcats as the college football regular season winds down to an end.



The Boilermakers have been playing spoilers, toppling top five teams, and getting bowl eligible, but they’re coming off a throttling from Ohio. St.



Northwestern on the other hand has been struggling from day one. After a successful campaign last season leading in a big Citrus bowl win against an SEC opponent last season, the Wildcats won’t even get close to sniffing a bowl game this year with just two wins on the year, and only one big ten win.

Jeff Brohm has his offense hitting on all cylinders while he hopes his defense can get back on track against a struggling Wildcats offense that’s averaging just 17.1 points a game.



Northwestern has lost their last four games while Purdue looks to bounce back against their only loss in the last three games.



Northwestern has dominated Purdue football of late, taking 6 of the last 7 matchups.

