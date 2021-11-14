2021 Wildcats Classic: Purdue (6-4, 4-3) vs. Northwestern (3-7, 1-6)

I have been waiting for this game all season long. it is the one I have wanted to go to the most. It is not because of a quality opponent or even now that Purdue will be a strong favorite to win. I get to see Purdue play at the greatest baseball stadium in the world, and a place that has a lot of great personal joy for me.

There have been three World Series games in my lifetime at Wrigley Field, but there is only one chance to see Purdue play football there. I recognize that it is a gimmick and they can barely squeeze a field in there. I don’t care. Wrigley has always been magical to me, and this is going to be an exquisite treat.

The fact that Purdue can get to 7 regular season wins for the first time in 14 years is just an added bonus.