Ohio State 59, Purdue 31: In Tweets

I’m not even mad. That was amazing. Ohio State took one of the Big Ten’s better defenses, especially against the pass, and absolutely rolled it. The Buckeyes had one punt, one forced field goal, and won drive where they simply ran out the clock inside the 10. They did what they wanted, when they wanted to do it. It was about as impressive of an offensive performance as you could ask for.

That made our weekly Twitter recap a little harder to do. It was at least better than the infamous Auburn game. In that one we didn’t even look like we were in the same galaxy as the Tigers. At least in this game it looked like our offense belonged with a good team. Ohio State’s offense just turned up from the opening kickoff and we couldn’t do anything about it.

At least we had a little bit of fun on Twitter.

So, uh…. Where are all of these supposedly beautiful #IU girls that they tell me about? pic.twitter.com/DSeNfMzUKj — Drunk Rowdy (@drunk_rowdy) November 13, 2021

Purdue starts their prime time matchup at Ohio State with a 3 & out, then a 15 yard punt and a busted coverage TD surrendered.



There’s the Purdue I know & love. — Robby Donoho III (@RobbyDonoho) November 13, 2021

Purdue ties it up 7-7 pic.twitter.com/vsCW4oxU4n — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 13, 2021

Dear ABC:

We have more astronauts than Ohio State...might want to check your stats on that...#CradleOfAstronauts #Purdue@HammerAndRails — Jon Rolfes (@jon_rolfes) November 13, 2021

Ohio State isn't fucking up. Purdue needs them to fuck up. — Druuuuuuuuuuuuskimane (@LegendofSM) November 13, 2021

There's your game.



This game says absolutely nothing about Purdue, but it does a lot to hurt my engagement with CFB in general.



Why the rest of us even bother to compete on such an obviously unfair playing field is beyond me. There's 3-4 programs playing with cheat codes. — #FirePace #FireManfred #DisbandUSSF (@BoilerBandsman) November 13, 2021

If wins their last 2 (where they will be favored) will finish 8-4. Should be thrilled at 8-4! 6 wins seemed like a pipe dream after gopher loss — Peter Schwartz (@PeterSchwartzL) November 13, 2021

Should've done it. At the very least, defense only gives up a 55-yard TD drive instead of 75 yards. https://t.co/BYj0M2PI6f — Dr. J ⛅ (@Air_Force_Juan) November 13, 2021

God reading through my timeline, you people are never happy. We beat two top 5 teams this year. And you're mad that the third is throttling us? If I gave you that choice before the season you'd take it every time. Appreciate things for once! — AllMySportsTeamsSuck (@AMSTS) November 13, 2021