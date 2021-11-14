 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ohio State 59, Purdue 31: In Tweets

The Bucks roll Purdue in Columbus.

By Travis Miller
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

I’m not even mad. That was amazing. Ohio State took one of the Big Ten’s better defenses, especially against the pass, and absolutely rolled it. The Buckeyes had one punt, one forced field goal, and won drive where they simply ran out the clock inside the 10. They did what they wanted, when they wanted to do it. It was about as impressive of an offensive performance as you could ask for.

That made our weekly Twitter recap a little harder to do. It was at least better than the infamous Auburn game. In that one we didn’t even look like we were in the same galaxy as the Tigers. At least in this game it looked like our offense belonged with a good team. Ohio State’s offense just turned up from the opening kickoff and we couldn’t do anything about it.

At least we had a little bit of fun on Twitter.

In This Stream

#19 Purdue (6-3, 4-2) at #4 Ohio State (8-1, 6-0) Game Center

View all 18 stories

More From Hammer and Rails

Loading comments...