Purdue at Ohio State: GameThread & How to Watch

Purdue winning this game would be a monumental step forward for the program. A 10-win season? A Big Ten Championship? New Year’s Day in Pasadena? A win (plus the eventual winner of Minnesota-Wisconsin losing outside of that game) opens the door for all of that.

Of course, this sis still Ohio State. they re national championship contenders for a reason, and even if all goes well, there would very likely be a rematch in three weeks in Indianapolis where we would have to beat them again. They have won 28 consecutive games against Big Ten competition for a reason. They are very, very good.

It is likely going to take a perfect game to win this. If Purdue can just keep it close it is still a good sign of progress, as long as we beat Northwestern and Indiana in the following two games. At least we’re bowl eligible heading into the last three games.

