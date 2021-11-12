Friday Drankin’ Wolf’s Ridge Brewing

Columbus has some great beers. As the nearest NHL franchise, it is a lot of fun to go over and catch a Blue Jackets game, especially if it is a rare chance to see my team, the Florida Panthers, in action. That also gives me a chance to try some of the great small breweries Columbus has especially an excellent brewery downtown a few blocks from the hockey arena.

Wolf’s Ridge Brewing

215 N. 4th Street

Columbus, OH 43215

Cookies and beer? What could be better! Wolf’s Ridge not only has great beer, it has fresh cookies available at their downtown location. If I were to be honest, this is probably one of my favorite breweries. They have so many options available that you can build your own 12 pack to pick up on site. Since I have actually tried them too, I can give my real recommendations instead of reading off of a page.

Daybreak – 5% ABV, 14 IBU – This is probably my top 5 favorite beer from anywhere, and I have some in my basement from my last Jungle Jim’s run. It is a coffee vanilla cream ale that is very light and drinkable all day long. It is absolutely delicious. I will be having one during the game tomorrow.

Tilt Back – 6% ABV, 30 IBU – I also love a good red ale, and this is a fantastic variant. It is listed as one of their pub series beers, so it is probably harder to find in stores. The good news is they do can and they are available all over Ohio.

Home for the Holidays – 7.5% ABV, 20 IBU – I need to get over to Columbus to get some of this, because it sounds really good. It is brewed with cinnamon, molasses, orange peel, and ginger. That’s a good mix of holiday flavors.

Chocolate Cinnamon Toast Brunch – 5% ABV, 14 IBU – This sounds like a more holiday version of the Daybreak, but trust me, the Daybreak is good enough to give this a try. It has to be good if it is based off of that.