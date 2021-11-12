Indiana State at Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

It is always fun to play in state opponents, and Purdue has done extremely well against them the last five years or so. The only losses it has suffered in that time were to Notre Dame and Butler in the Crossroads Classic down in Indiana. Other than that, Purdue has dominated its foes inside state lines.

The next one tot take us on is Indiana State. The Sycamores will always have a soft spot in the minds of Purdue fans, as they were the first coaching stop of the legendary John Wooden. The Boilers have a healthy 30-4 lead in the all-time series, with he latest win coming just last season, but it is always a decent challenge when they are on the schedule.

This is a chance to further tune things up against a tougher opponent than Bellarmine from Tuesday. Purdue should win, but never underestimate a team of shooters.