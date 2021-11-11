Hammer and Rails Podcast - Bellarmine Review and Ohio State Predictions

I am back in the saddle after my trip to Indiana and we are ready to recap not only the great victory over Michigan State but also the first game victory over Bellarmine. It’s been a pretty great week for Purdue Athletics and Casey and I are here to discuss it.

Of course, no midweek podcast would be complete without a look at the next football game and this is no exception. Casey and I take a look at the Ohio State Buckeyes and what we can expect out of them as Purdue travels to the Shoe to take on the Buckeyes on Saturday at 3:30 on ABC. If you fudge the numbers a bit and look at a couple different rankings you can see that OSU is #4 and Purdue is unranked. That’s right where we want them. Will it be enough? Casey now has a commanding 6-3 versus 4-5 lead over me. Will I be able to come back? Give it a listen and let us know your thoughts on MSU, Bellarmine, or the OSU game.