Purdue vs Ohio State: 2 Deep!

Lets take a look at a projected 2 deep for our Boilers!

By kholderf
Syndication: Journal-Courier Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wide Reciver:

  1. David Bell - 6-2, 205 Pounds, Junior, Indianapolis, Indiana
  2. Broc Thompson - 6-3, 190 Pounds, Junior - Indianapolis, Indiana

Wide Receiver:

  1. T.J. Sheffield - 5-11, 190 Pounds, Sophomore, Thompson’s Station, Tennessee
  2. Jackson Anthrop - 5-11, 190 Pounds, GRAD, Lafayette, Indiana

Wide Receiver:

  1. Milton Wright - 6-3, 195 Pounds, Junior, Louisville, Kentucky
  2. Broc Thompson - 6-3, 190 Pounds, Junior, Indianapolis, Indiana

Tight End:

  1. Payne Durham - 6-5, 255 Pounds, Junior, Suwanee, Georgia
  2. Garrett Miller - 6-6, 255 Pounds

Running Back:

  1. Zander Horvath
  2. King Doerue

Quarterback:

  1. Aidan O’Connell
  2. Jack PLummer

Left Tackle:

  1. Greg Long - 6-4, 300 Pounds, GRAD, El Paso, Texas
  2. Cam Craig - 6-5, 310 Pounds, Sophomore, Dublin Ohio

Left Guard:

  1. Spencer Holstege - 6-5, 310 Pounds, Sophomore, Grand Rapids, Michigan
  2. Josh Kaltenberger - 6-5, 305 Pounds, RS Freshman, Cranberry Township, Ohio

Center:

  1. Gus Hartwig - 6-5, 310 Pounds, Sophomore, Zionsville, Indiana
  2. Spencer Holstege - 6-5, 310 Pounds, Sophomore, Grand Rapids, Michigan

Right Guard:

  1. Tyler Witt - 6-2, 310 Pounds, GRAD, Joliet, Illinois
  2. Dave Monnot - 6-6, 300 Pounds, Sophomore, Joliet, Illinois

Right Tackle:

  1. Eric Miller - 6-7, 310 Pounds, Junior, Mason Ohio
  2. Cam Craig - 6-5, 310 Pounds, Sophomore, Dublin Ohio

Defensive End:

  1. George Karlaftis - 6-4, 275 Pounds, Junior
  2. Jack Sullivan - 6-5, 275 Pounds, Junior

Defensive Tackle:

  1. Lawrence Johnson 6-3, 310 pounds, Junior
  2. Bryce Austin - 6-2, 305 Pounds, RS Freshman

Defensive Tackle:

  1. Demarjhe Lewis - 6-3, 310 Pounds, RS Freshman
  2. Branson Deen - 6-2, 275 Pounds, Junior

Defensive End:

  1. Demarcus Mitchell - 6-3 275 Pounds, Senior
  2. Kydran Jenkins - 6-1, 270, RS Freshman

Outside Linebacker:

  1. Jalen Graham - 6-3, 220, Pounds, Junior
  2. OC Brothers - 6-2, 225 Pounds, Sophomore

Inside Linebacker:

  1. Kieren Douglas - 6-2, 240 Pounds, 5th Year
  2. Jacob Wahlberg - 6-4, 235 Pounds, Sophomore

Outside Linebacker:

  1. Jaylan Alexander - 6-1, 240 Pounds, Senior
  2. Clyde Washington - 6-2, 230 Pounds, RS Freshman

Cornerback:

  1. Jamari Brown - 6-3, 205, Junior
  2. Brandon Calloway - 6-1, 190, Freshman

Cornerback:

  1. Dedrick Mackey - 5-11, 190 Pounds, 5th Year
  2. Anthony Romphf - 6-0, 195 Pounds, RS Frosh

Strong Safety:

  1. Marvin Grant Jr - 6-2, 210 Pounds, Sophomore
  2. Sanoussi Kane - 6-0, 205 Pounds, Sophomore

Free Safety:

  1. Cam Allen - 6-1, 195 Pounds, Junior
  2. Chris Jefferson - 5-11, 190 Pounds, Senior

Punter

  1. Jack Ansell

Kicker

  1. Mitchell Fineran - 5-11, 185 Pounds, Grad

