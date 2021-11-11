Purdue vs Ohio State: 2 Deep!

Wide Reciver:
- David Bell - 6-2, 205 Pounds, Junior, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Broc Thompson - 6-3, 190 Pounds, Junior - Indianapolis, Indiana
Wide Receiver:
- T.J. Sheffield - 5-11, 190 Pounds, Sophomore, Thompson’s Station, Tennessee
- Jackson Anthrop - 5-11, 190 Pounds, GRAD, Lafayette, Indiana
Wide Receiver:
- Milton Wright - 6-3, 195 Pounds, Junior, Louisville, Kentucky
- Broc Thompson - 6-3, 190 Pounds, Junior, Indianapolis, Indiana
Tight End:
- Payne Durham - 6-5, 255 Pounds, Junior, Suwanee, Georgia
- Garrett Miller - 6-6, 255 Pounds
Running Back:
- Zander Horvath
- King Doerue
Quarterback:
- Aidan O’Connell
- Jack PLummer
Left Tackle:
- Greg Long - 6-4, 300 Pounds, GRAD, El Paso, Texas
- Cam Craig - 6-5, 310 Pounds, Sophomore, Dublin Ohio
Left Guard:
- Spencer Holstege - 6-5, 310 Pounds, Sophomore, Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Josh Kaltenberger - 6-5, 305 Pounds, RS Freshman, Cranberry Township, Ohio
Center:
- Gus Hartwig - 6-5, 310 Pounds, Sophomore, Zionsville, Indiana
- Spencer Holstege - 6-5, 310 Pounds, Sophomore, Grand Rapids, Michigan
Right Guard:
- Tyler Witt - 6-2, 310 Pounds, GRAD, Joliet, Illinois
- Dave Monnot - 6-6, 300 Pounds, Sophomore, Joliet, Illinois
Right Tackle:
- Eric Miller - 6-7, 310 Pounds, Junior, Mason Ohio
- Cam Craig - 6-5, 310 Pounds, Sophomore, Dublin Ohio
Defensive End:
- George Karlaftis - 6-4, 275 Pounds, Junior
- Jack Sullivan - 6-5, 275 Pounds, Junior
Defensive Tackle:
- Lawrence Johnson 6-3, 310 pounds, Junior
- Bryce Austin - 6-2, 305 Pounds, RS Freshman
Defensive Tackle:
- Demarjhe Lewis - 6-3, 310 Pounds, RS Freshman
- Branson Deen - 6-2, 275 Pounds, Junior
Defensive End:
- Demarcus Mitchell - 6-3 275 Pounds, Senior
- Kydran Jenkins - 6-1, 270, RS Freshman
Outside Linebacker:
- Jalen Graham - 6-3, 220, Pounds, Junior
- OC Brothers - 6-2, 225 Pounds, Sophomore
Inside Linebacker:
- Kieren Douglas - 6-2, 240 Pounds, 5th Year
- Jacob Wahlberg - 6-4, 235 Pounds, Sophomore
Outside Linebacker:
- Jaylan Alexander - 6-1, 240 Pounds, Senior
- Clyde Washington - 6-2, 230 Pounds, RS Freshman
Cornerback:
- Jamari Brown - 6-3, 205, Junior
- Brandon Calloway - 6-1, 190, Freshman
Cornerback:
- Dedrick Mackey - 5-11, 190 Pounds, 5th Year
- Anthony Romphf - 6-0, 195 Pounds, RS Frosh
Strong Safety:
- Marvin Grant Jr - 6-2, 210 Pounds, Sophomore
- Sanoussi Kane - 6-0, 205 Pounds, Sophomore
Free Safety:
- Cam Allen - 6-1, 195 Pounds, Junior
- Chris Jefferson - 5-11, 190 Pounds, Senior
Punter
- Jack Ansell
Kicker
- Mitchell Fineran - 5-11, 185 Pounds, Grad
