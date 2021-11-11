Behind the Rails Episode 19: Ohio State Preview

Purdue faces a very difficult challenge on Saturday when it heads over to Columbus for a match up with the last remaining undefeated team in Big Ten play. Ohio State is a legitimate College Football Playoff contender. They have not lost a game against Big Ten competition since... the last time they played Purdue three years ago. They are the topic of the latest edition of the Behind the Rails podcast with Kory Sheets.

We talk about the numerous weapons the Ohio State offense has.

What does the Purdue defense need to do in order to slow down said offense?

Who is the pick from each of us as a player to watch for Purdue?

Kory remembers playing in the ‘shoe (hint: it did not go well).

Listen for our final pick this week.

