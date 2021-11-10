Purdue vs Bellarmine: Game 1 Grades

The Starting 5:
- Jaden Ivey - B - While Jaden left a lot to be desired scoring the ball last night, going just 4 of 11 from the field. He showed improvement from last season in ball distribution and he may be the best rebounding guard in the B1G. He did a nice job penetrating and kick starting the offense.
- Isaiah Thompson - A - Thompson was exactly what we wanted him to be last night and why he got the starting nod. He knocked down his open three pointers and ended up with 15 points, all from deep, going 5 of 8 from behind the arc. He also had 4 assists and 0 turnovers. This is a perfect Isaiah Game
- Sasha Stefanovic - A - Sasha lead the pack with 23 points, on an efficient 6 of 8 from the field and 5 of 6 from 3, while hitting 6 of 7 from the stripe. He did a nice job on defense as well, moving well away from the ball against an offense that prides themselves on cutting to get to the basket.
- Caleb Furst - B - Furst played well, while not scoring much. He tied Edey with most rebounds for the game with 9. He had a couple of defensive lapses, but with a starting freshman, that is expected. At 6-10 and having the ability to stretch the floor, he gives us some additional length at the power forward position.
- Zach Edey - B+ - Edey was the 2nd leading scorer and tied for the rebound lead with 9 as well. As he showed last year, he is an excellent free throw shooter and is going to be fouled a ton. He hit 8 of 10 from the line tonight, using his size. Why he gets knocked to a B+ is for the 3 turnovers, mostly from bringing the ball below his waist and little guys poking it out.
The Next 5:
- Eric Hunter Jr - B - EHJ is our best defensive player and I don’t think that is up for debate. He knocked down a couple of threes off the dribble last night as well. I think he will hang his hat on defense, as he has in past years, especially if that is his primary role off the bench.
- Brandon Newman - B+ - Newman only shot 30% on the night, but he was clearly the #1 option coming off the bench. The stroke looks perfect every time and I just assume it is ALWAYS going in. He also did a nice job distributing the ball, tallying 3 assists.
- Ethan Morton - A - Ethan Morton was the ideal wing last night off the bench. He had a solid stat line of 5 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals. He showed great versatility off the bench, handling the ball as a point forward and playing big underneath. He had a great and 1 in the 1st half.
- Mason Gillis - Suspended, no grade
- Trevion Williams - B - It was a weird game for Tre in limited minutes. He seemed a little banged up. He did not attempt a shot until late in the 2nd half. He did a nice job of passing out of the post and grabbing some rebounds, but we will need him to score some points as the season goes on, whether he starts or comes off the bench.
