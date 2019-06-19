Purdue Football Recruiting: Mike Alaimo Commits

This morning, New Jersey 4 Star Quarterback, Mike Alaimo committed to Purdue. Both 247 Sports and Rivals has Mike rated as a 4* prospect and a top 20 quarterback in the nation.

This is starting to become the norm here in West Lafayette. Highly ranked players are starting to make their way to Purdue and it is no coincidence. Coach Brohm and his staff are a top flight coaching staff, that just showed they are committed to making Purdue great at football again.

I was informed that Mike is the highest rated Quarterback recruit since Kyle Orton. Orton was also rated a 4* but the 8th best quarterback in the 2001 class according to 247 Sports.

Mike had several other offers from Power 5 Schools, until yesterday, 247 had their Crystal Ball Prediction of Mike going to Michigan State, but that quickly changed when he took his official to Purdue starting Monday.

His other offers included: Michigan State, Cincy, Cal, Boston College, Kansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, and even Rutgers (though it is debatable if they should be Power 5 in anything).

Mike is a pro style quarterback, just the type of QB for the Jeff Brohm System. He is tall, but mobile enough to escape the pocket if need be. At 6’4”, 220 Pounds, he will put on some muscle mass once he gets to Purdue, but he has the college ready QB Frame.

Welcome to Purdue, Mike!