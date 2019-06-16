2020 Purdue Football Recruiting: Tirek Murphy Commits

Okay, so we have been slacking. I was in Cincinnati all day yesterday and doing dad stuff tonight (Happy Father’s Day, readers), so we’re a little late on this, but Purdue got the biggest name so far of the 2020 recruiting cycle yesterday as Tirek Murphy, a 4-star running back from Christ the King HS in MIddle Village, New York committed:

@moore_rondale Strictly Business . Time To Have Fun

BOILER NATION STAND UP !! pic.twitter.com/8SZJzKkkFc — 4 ✞ (@Tirek_Jr) June 15, 2019

The last four-star running backs Purdue got were Dalyn Dawkins and Al-Terek McBurse, but Murphy has a strong pedigree. He is listed at 6’ 220 pounds and is a 4-star per Rivals, 247, and ESPN. ESPN has him as the 119th prospect overall and 247 has him at 218th. Last season he ran for 627 yards and seven TDs in eight games.

Purdue’s offense is starting to look pretty damn lethal for 2020 with an experience QB, a couple 4-star receivers, a 4-star running back, and that Rondale Moore guy.