Six (or more) NCAA Basketball Programs To Receive Level 1 Notice of Allegations This Summer

We've long been wondering when the NCAA would start to act based on all the outcomes of the FBI investigations and judicial trials. Well, not much longer:

At least six Division I men's basketball programs will receive notices of allegations for Level I violations from the NCAA by the summer, stemming from the federal government's recently completed investigation of the sport, a top NCAA official told CBS Sports. Stan Wilcox, NCAA vice president for regulatory affairs, said two high-profile programs would receive notices of allegations by early July. The remaining four would be rolled out later in the summer in what was described as a wave of NCAA investigations meant to clean up major-college basketball. "There's even another group of cases that we're still working on," Wilcox said. "The main thing is that we're up and ready. We're moving forward and you'll see consequences." Level I violations are considered the most serious by the NCAA. They carry the strongest punishments that can include scholarship reductions, postseason bans and show-cause orders against coaches. According to the NCAA, a notice of allegations is sent after an investigation has closed.

The NCAA didn't identify the schools by name, but I think we can make pretty good guesses as to at least 4-5 of them. Last month there were reports that certain schools had been told by the NCAA that they were under investigation, including Louisville, Kansas, and Arizona.

As mentioned above, this may not stop with the initial six schools. Notice of Allegations are only sent after the investigation closes, and the NCAA states they're looking at additional cases.

So what took so long?

The NCAA had held off on investigations, he said, at the request of the government until the trials were concluded. "So now that's it over, we're going to be moving forward with a number of Level I cases that will help people realize that, 'Yeah, the enforcement staff was in a position to move forward,'" Wilcox said. ... "The membership, particularly the coaching community, have been frustrated," Wilcox said. "Those cases started 2017? We're now in '19. They want action." Lennon told the Knight Commission last month: "You don't get in the way of a federal investigation. Activity was going on during that span that was within our purview, but now that the court cases are done, now we're in a position where you're likely to see notices of allegations going to institutions that have violated NCAA rules."

The NCAA has been deliberately [and correctly IMHO] slow-rolling until after the federal trials concluded. But now they're in a position to move forward.

Now, I should throw a little cold water on this as it relates to Purdue. As someone [I think TBiF] has said--and I agree: "The FBI will not save Purdue basketball."

I agree with that. First and foremost to me personally, because I don't believe Purdue basketball needs to be "saved". I think the state of the program is very strong, and trending in the right direction.

But second, and potentially more important to the future of the sport, is because I don't think the college basketball powers-that-be really want things to change that materially. The sport right now has a prominent black eye from this investigation, and as a result it's obvious that the NCAA must do something. But there's still too much money involved, and still too much riding on the line, to assume that cheating will simply end as a result of this. I expect it might be curtailed for a few years, then be pushed even further underground and schools be more careful, but I don't think it will go away. The NCAA will make a show of force, some coaches' careers will be tarnished, some universities will have a few years of scholarship reductions and post-season bans, and then after 3-5 years, it'll be back to business as usual.

In the long run, the athletes who will be recruited in 5 years will see the current scandal as distant history, and I expect they'll be drawn to the blue-bloods as they always were.

In the short term, schools and coaches with a reputation for integrity might see a boost. And even if not, it'll certainly be fun to fire up the popcorn and watch the fireworks.