Purdue Football Recruiting: The Curious Case of In-State Prospects

Indiana, in recent years, has really picked up in terms of football talent.

On a regular basis, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa have come into this state and stolen these kids.

Jeff Brohm is doing his best to stop that.

The Legend and I were discussing in state recruits last night. How many of times top tier Indiana talent end up on the Ohio State roster, just to fill scholarship numbers. After looking at stats, he really isn’t wrong.

The Legend’s exact quote was “OSU and Michigan play defense in Indiana. They take kids to fill out their roster who would be big time contributors if they went to either IU or Purdue.”

This discussion was brought to the table because of the recent commitment of Sampson James to Ohio State.

Ohio State’s last class, they took three running backs, two which are ranked higher than what James is ranked in his respective class. Leaving the thought of, why the heck would you go there to be a depth guy for a couple years.

Another example that was brought up was Austin Mack from Bishop Luers, he is at Ohio State and in two years there he only has 26 catches. Where in an offense that Purdue or IU uses - he could have been a major contributor in.

Another example is former Brownsburg standout, Hunter Johnson. A top tier quarterback went to Clemson. He is likely to be third on the depth chart this coming fall. More than likely he could be the starter at IU and Purdue - but would have to beat out Sindelar now.

Brandon Peters got a run this past season at quarterback, but only because of injuries. He started as the 3rd string quarterback at Michigan. Now they brought in a transfer that will start from day one, where he will not see the field unless there are injuries.

Another in state stud, Toks Akinribade, went to Iowa. He was hurt this past season, but in his career at Iowa he has 16 attempts for 33 yards.

From the class of 2015, Tommy Stevens the quarterback from Decatur Central went to Penn State, where this past year he was a redshirt freshman. Tommy only plays in mop up duty for when Penn State is blowing teams out.

My last example will be Terry McLaurin, a receiver from the class of 2014 from Cathedral. This past year, as a junior he had over 400 yards at Ohio State. I understand when he committed there our program was a turd under Hazell. But these are the type athletes we need to keep in state.

It is hard, I understand to turn down a school like OSU or Michigan that has such a rich tradition of football. The only way to fix that is recruit the hell out of these in state kids. Coach Brohm has already done a decent job for the 2019 class.

First step was George Karlaftis. A kid from Purdue’s backyard, literally. George committed last year as a junior. He openly helps recruit these in state kids on social media, all day every day.

Second step, recruit the Region in Indiana. I know people from up there, there is a ton of football talent, but is ignored often as some claim the football is not as good there as it is in Indianapolis. Enter Chase Triplett, an under the radar commit from Michigan City. Probably as a edge rusher or outside linebacker.

Coach Brohm and his staff are busy fixing relations in the state that Hazell ruined. It has gotten a lot better, and it will only improve. I got a chance to listen to Brohm talk a couple of weeks ago and he said he would love to have 7-10 kids from the state in this upcoming class. There is a ton of talent, we just have to get them to West Lafayette.

Here are the top 10 players in the state according to Rivals.

David Bell - WR Warren Central Sampson James - RB, Avon Ohio State Verbal George Karlaftis - DL, West Lafayette, Purdue Verbal Cameron Williams - LB, Andrean Beau Robbins - DL, Carmel Larry Tracy - DB, Decatur Central Justin Britt - OL, Warren Central Craig Young - WR, Fort Wayne Wayne Bryce Kirtz - WR, Brownsburg Eli Pancol - WR, Pendleton Heights

If we can get 4 or 5 of these guys in the top 10, we will be in great shape for the 2019 class. I trust Brohm to get this done. The in-state relationships are some of of the most important that Coach Brohm can have. If he can land David Bell for this class, we will be in great shape.