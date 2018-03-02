Purdue Football: Cade Morgan Commits

Coach Brohm continues to try and fill the defense, by inviting Cade Morgan of Roncali high school to be part of the team as an invited walk-on.

This means Morgan will be a part of the football team, but there’s no scholarship for him at the moment. At 6’1” and 200 lbss, Morgan is a tweener on the defensive side. It’s possible he will fill out and become a linebacker or play the safety position for Purdue. He has decent speed for his size with a 4.68 second 40 yard dash according to ncsasports.org.

Coach Brohm has a lot of holes on the defensive side of the ball, but as a walk-on and someone who will need to make major strides on his body and athleticism, don’t expect to see Morgan on the field next year. He doesn’t have a position, but his versatility will be an interesting thing to work on for Coach Holt.

Brohm has emphasized reclaiming Indiana as a recruiting ground for Purdue. Taking a chance on an Indiana kid without giving up a scholarship is a no-lose situation.