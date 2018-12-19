Purdue Football Recruiting: George Karlaftis Signs LOI!

Name: George Karlaftis

Hometown: West Lafayette, Indiana - West Lafayette Junior-Senior High School

Position & Size: 6’4”, 260 Pounds

Ranking: 4* (97 Composite) - 247 Sports

Offers: Clemson, Florida, Michigan, Alabama, Notre Dame, The U, Ohio State, Penn State, USC

Impact: George is an impact player the moment he steps foot on campus. He immediately gives this defensive line a star. George, has stayed true to his Purdue verbal for over a year now, even with Michigan offering his girlfriend a track scholarship, even with Michigan coming to his track events, basketball games and football games.

He stayed true, just like Coach Brohm.

George will be great for us for Purdue. He is big, strong, mean and a local kid, that helps with recruiting of the state with coming home. He is a top 100 recruit nationally, who decided he wanted to help Purdue be great again.

Next year it is feasible to have a starting defensive line that includes 2 freshmen, with George being one of them. He will be enrolling early, and will be doing all of the spring ball workouts after the bowl game.

Hudl Highlights: