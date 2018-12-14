Purdue Football: Tobias Larry Leaves Program

In a surprising move, it appears that Tobias Larry has left the football program according to the Lafayette Journal and Courier.

I have to say, this move caught me off guard. While Larry did not start on the defensive side of the ball, he was a regular on special teams and was the first linebacker in this season when we needed to make a sub. Perhaps Jaylan Alexander has surpassed him as next man up late this season.

It was always going to be an uphill climb for Larry, a 2017 commit. He was recruited right when Coach Brohm and Holt got here from WKU. The 2 star prospect was recruited as an inside linebacker, but when he got to campus he was only 190 pounds, much too thin to play inside.

This year, Tobias was listed at 220 pounds, as he put on plenty of weight to help out the team. Tobias was also running for our track team, where he ran the 400 meter and 800 meter.

So, what does this mean for Purdue? Well, it opens up a scholarship for another grad transfer, a market Coach Brohm has been in since the day he was hired. One that comes to mind is Nick Holt’s son, Ben, who will have one year of eligibility left as he graduates from Western Kentucky this year. Ben lead the Hilltoppers with 116 tackles this season and the move just makes too much sense for it not to happen.

Purdue has gotten back into the linebacker market as of late anyway. The big fish, Cameron Williams, an in state 4* prospect has his official visit this weekend, where we might be able to get him to commit, especially with the thought of being in the rotation next year with the void left by Larry.

Then you have Jacob Wahlberg, a Western Michigan Commit. Purdue was after him early and it appears that they have went back to him. It is evident that Coach Brohm is trying to get him to flip, maybe even before early signing day next week.

For now, we have four scholarship linebackers for the bowl game. Markus Bailey, Cornel Jones, Derrick Barnes and Jaylan Alexander, all who figure to play in the game. Do not be surprised if we see some more 4-2-5 defense that Coach Holt has shown during the season against the Auburn spread attack.