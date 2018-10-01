 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Joe Schopper Named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week

By Travis Miller
NCAA Football: Illinois at Purdue Sandra Dukes-USA TODAY Sports

It truly is a new era in West Lafayette. In just year two under Jeff Brohm Purdue has now had a Player of the Week honoree in four of five weeks during the 2018 season. I am not sure we had four through the entire Hazell era. This week’s was a surprise as Joe Schopper was named the Special Teams Player of the Week.

Schopper was dropping punts allover the place Saturday afternoon. Of his seven punts, five were downed inside the 20 yard line. That is a large reason that Nebraska’s 580+ yards of total offense was mostly ineffective. It was a lot like at Rutgers for Purdue last year. The Cornhuskers gained a ton of empty yards but were unable to convert them into points.

Overall Schopper averaged 41.3 yards per punt. This is the first time Schopper has been honored, and it is the first time Purdue has had a Special Teams honoree since J.D. Dellinger’s game-winning field goal in overtime at Illinois two years ago.

